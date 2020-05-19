2,000 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

