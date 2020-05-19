2,722 Shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 196,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $238,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Twitter to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

