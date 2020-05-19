4,600 Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

