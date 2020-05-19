47,021 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primo Water by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Primo Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

