637 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,661 shares of company stock worth $78,633,621 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $813.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $682.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.57. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -914.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $559.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

