6,743 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

