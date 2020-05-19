952 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $279.96 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,451 shares of company stock worth $14,974,357 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.