Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.92), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AAP opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.