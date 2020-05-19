AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.02

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and traded as low as $16.25. AGL Energy shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 1,609,707 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

In other AGL Energy news, insider Diane Smith-Gander bought 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$16.78 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,069.76 ($21,326.07). Also, insider Patricia McKenzie acquired 4,565 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$16.43 ($11.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,002.95 ($53,193.58).

AGL Energy Company Profile (ASX:AGL)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

