Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Michael N. Taglich bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Insiders bought 71,880 shares of company stock worth $73,711 over the last 90 days.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

