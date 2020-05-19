Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,260.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1,327.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

