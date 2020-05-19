Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,260.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.