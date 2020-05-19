Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,260.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

