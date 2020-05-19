Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,260.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,327.79. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

