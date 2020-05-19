Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,260.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

