Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of COP opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

