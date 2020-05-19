Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 59,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

