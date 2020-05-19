Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,416 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 913,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 300,893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE OXY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.