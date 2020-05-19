Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWY. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,745.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,666 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,141,000.

EWY opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

