Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.