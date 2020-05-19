Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 974 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.