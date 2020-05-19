Archer Investment Corp Buys 281 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

