Archer Investment Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,260.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1,327.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.