Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 175,979 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,844,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

