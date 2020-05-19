Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $92,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

TSCO stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.39. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.