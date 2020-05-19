Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 65,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 495,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 86,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

