Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 14,462 Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Schlumberger stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

