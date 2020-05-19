Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 4,017 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,429,000 after buying an additional 84,040 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

