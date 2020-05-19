Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,425,000 after purchasing an additional 683,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after purchasing an additional 901,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $91,008,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

