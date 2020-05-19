Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Steris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Steris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Steris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $159.54 on Tuesday. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.