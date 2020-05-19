Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 6,535 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $5,018,114 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

