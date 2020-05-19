Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $147,000 in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,472 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 770.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

