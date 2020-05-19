Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $149,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $792,297.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.