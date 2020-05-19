Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $190,000 in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $572.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.