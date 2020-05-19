Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $250,000 in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Unilever stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

