Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $329,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $107.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

