Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

