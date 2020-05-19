Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

