Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

