Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $194.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.