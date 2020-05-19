Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 5,657 Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

