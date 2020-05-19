Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

