Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NetApp by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

NTAP opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.