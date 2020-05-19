Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

NYSE SWK opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

