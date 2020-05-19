Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Total by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.