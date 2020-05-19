Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 676,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $65,360,000. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

