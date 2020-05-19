Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after purchasing an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,924 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

ZBH opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

