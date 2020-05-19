Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,254,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUI opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

