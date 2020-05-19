Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.36

Bluerock Diamonds PLC (LON:BRD)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and traded as low as $45.00. Bluerock Diamonds shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 38,878 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

About Bluerock Diamonds (LON:BRD)

BlueRock Diamonds PLC, a diamond mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kimberley region of South Africa. It holds interest in the Kareevlei project that contains five kimberlite pipes located in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Reading, the United Kingdom.

