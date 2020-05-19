Brokerages Expect Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Post ($0.16) EPS

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allied Esports Entertainment’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allied Esports Entertainment an industry rank of 122 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AESE shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.84% of Allied Esports Entertainment worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

